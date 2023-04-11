Become a Yorkshire Sculpture Park Friends’ member and enjoy wonderful perks

Victoria Sayer, development officer at YSP

Victoria Sayer, development officer at YSP, writes: YSP Friends members can enjoy exclusive perks from invitations to major exhibition launches and exclusive events with artists, discounts in YSP’s award winning shops and in our food outlets plus much more.

With membership from just £30 a year it’s a cost-effective way to visit the park again and again.

I’m responsible for overseeing and running the YSP Friends membership scheme alongside our Walk of Art 2 and Adopt a Tree individual giving schemes.

Henry Moore’s Reclining Figure Arch Leg and Large Totem Head at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo: Jonty Wilde

These fundraising initiatives play a vital role in ensuring that we can keep YSP open for many more years.

It costs £14,500 a day to open YSP to the public and around £35,000 a year to look after our trees.

We have four ancient trees in the park, one of which is a beautiful oak which dates back to around 1605, long before Bretton Hall and its lakes were constructed and also the same year as the gunpowder plot was conceived.

A real highlight of my role is organising exclusive events for our Friends which include unique opportunities to meet artists in their studios and get an insight into their artistic process.

One of my favourite moments over my last five years at YSP was a visiting renowned artist and printmaker Norman Ackroyd in his London studio.

Norman gave a group of YSP Friends a guided tour of his incredible studio, offering members an exclusive insight into his work.

YSP holds a special place not only for visitors but for me personally.

The view across the country park woven with sculptures by Henry Moore always takes my breath away every morning as I drive into work.

Thinking of joining as a YSP Friend?

We’ve got a whole host of exciting events this year including a walking tour with YSP’s head of estates, curator-led exhibition tours and exclusive dining evenings.

Find out more ysp.org.uk/support-us