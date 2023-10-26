Behind the scenes at YSP Wakefield: Colourful and fun exhibition 'Touch Wood' by Jonathan Baldock

Jonathan Baldock, Becoming a Plant (a hop), 2023. Courtesy the artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery. Photo: Mark Reeves

By Sarah Coulson, YSP’s senior curator:

His installations bring together vibrant colour, lots of different materials, sound and even scent, and often feature a cast of mysterious characters.

It’s easy to lose yourself in the worlds he creates as they feel magical and theatrical.

Sarah Coulson, YSP’s senior curator.

We’ve been developing Jonathan’s exhibition Touch Wood at The Weston Gallery for about a year now and are so lucky that he has made all the work on display especially for YSP, so it’s never been seen anywhere before.

It is a sensory feast that features textile, ceramic and basketwork sculptures and includes a soundscape by musician Luke Barton.

Jonathan has taken his inspiration from the seasons, myth, folklore and our human connections to nature.

He’s also based new sculptures on wooden carvings from Wakefield’s own cathedral.

Humour is an important part of Jonathan’s work.

One of the medieval carvings he’s based a large textile sculpture on is a misericord of a person bending over to expose their buttocks.

Not something you’d expect to find in a cathedral!

The 15th century misericords and carvings are found in Wakefield Cathedral’s quire – the area where services are sung and recited.

Misericords are the concealed carved shelves underneath the folding seats that were originally made to give a discreet place to lean while standing during services.

As the misericords were hidden, the craftspeople who carved them were given a kind of secret creative freedom and were usually inspired by nature or mythical beasts rather than religious imagery.

Jonathan has taken these small carvings and re-imagined them as huge sculptures.

Jonathan makes his work using materials and practical techniques that have passed down through generations.

These traditions are rooted in the histories of working-class people – something that matters very much to him as it reflects his own background.

He comes from a family of hop-gatherers and gardeners who have worked on the land for years.

Jonathan also has a deep love of nature which makes his work perfect for YSP.

Some sculptures in the exhibition merge plant and human life, and there is even a work that features his mum’s face in the head of a hop flower, sticking out her tongue.

If you want a colourful and fun introduction to contemporary art then this is the exhibition for you.