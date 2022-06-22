Behind the scenes at...Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Emma Spencer wrties: We have a whole host of exciting activities at YSP this summer to ignite creativity in all ages.

Drop into the Hidden Forest to embark on imaginative adventure with sculpture or create your own digital artwork with the artist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

The Artcart will be out and about giving out free creative packs to ignite the imagination of the whole family.

Hidden Forest at YSP. Photo: David Lindsay

There is always something to do for families at YSP. Pick up an activity basket next time you are in the Robert Indiana: Sculpture 1958-2018 exhibition, it’s full of ideas to get children (and adults) thinking about how we interact with art. Check out the project space to create your own sculptures.

We are getting ready for YSP’s big community day on July 23 where we have a range of fun activities — children and young adults will have the opportunity to gain their Arts Award Discover qualification.

I love my job as every day is different. As a family learning programmer, I organise activities for babies right up to adults. Working closely with community groups, such as local families in Crigglestone, and most recently offering respite to staff from the City of Sanctuary who support Sheffield’s asylum-seekers and refugees.

As an ambassador of LimBo Foundation, I try to support people with a limb difference and their families.

Emma Spencer: family learning programmer, Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Nature connectedness is at the heart of what we do, I love the installation Silence – Alone in a World of Wounds by Heather Peak and Ivan Morison in partnership with the Oak Project. We work with groups of people offering a place to connect with ourselves and the natural world. Sculpture helps us speak about difficult things and have empathy.

We have a fantastic schools programme, working with nurseries up to university level, we offer artist led workshops as well as self-guided learning.

Find out more about upcoming events http://ysp.org.uk

Entry to YSP is £6 per person. Under 18s free.