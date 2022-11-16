Yorkshire Jam returned last weekend, bringing the best face and body painting artists to Ossett.

Here’s 14 photos from the incredible face and bodypainting Yorkshire Jam festival as it made a colourful return to Wakefield.

The annual face and bodypainting spectacle was held in Ossett last Saturday, bringing together some of the most talented artists in the country.

More than 80 artists flocked to the event at the Holiday Inn which has become a networking event for face and body-painters throughout the UK.

Donna Godfrey, owner and face painter of Donna’s Face Painting, set up and started to host the Yorkshire Jam back in 2017 which has now become a huge annual event for UK face and bodypainters.

This year, Yorkshire Jam featured a variety of different demonstrations from esteemed artists ranging from Amanda Careford of Surrey-based Bling & Brush Club, who showed attendees how to make face paint bling, to Wakefield local, Wayne Goldson from Fire Goblin’s Forge, who showed guests how to make props using foam.

One of the world’s leading bodypainting artists, Sarah Smith from Sarah Scarer Smith Body Art, Leicester, also held an airbrush demonstration.

The event’s big finale was body-paint ‘catwalk competition’, which many artists entered and had been working on all day.

All attendees, who are face and body painters, voted for their favourite body paint design based on the theme “The Queen/Royal Family.”

Third place was given to Vix Daubney from Vix Face Painting, Oldham, for her intricate lion design with second place going to Sarah Smith for her beautiful poppy creation.

However, smashing into first place was Chloe Roberts from Crazy Faces, Barnsley, with her incredible Royal Guard design.

This was Chloe’s first ever award in her six years as a face and body painter.

Yorkshire Jam will return in 2023, but is looking for a new home due to its massive success.

Donna said: "With over 80 face and body painters coming to Wakefield on Saturday with some travelling over five hours to be there, it was a day that won’t be forgotten.

“Due to the huge success of this year’s event, we are looking for a bigger venue for the Yorkshire Jam in November 2023. If any venues in Yorkshire would like to support our event that can accommodate around 100 artists within a large hall, please get in touch.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Incredible artwork Debz Mills from Debz Living Art, from London, demonstrated a stunning floral design Photo: Kelly Waterhouse Photo Sales

2 . Masterclasses from the stars! Body Art was the order of the day Photo: Ewa Gorska Photo Sales

3 . Amazing intricacy Linda Baker from Lilimarte Face & Body Painting, Bradford created a stunning British graffiti style body paint on her model Lasma. Photo: Tom Flathers Photo Sales

4 . Britain's Next Prop Model Wayne Goldson from Fire Goblin’s Forge, Wakefield who showed guests how to make props using foam. Photo: Wayne Goldson Photo Sales