Enter a world of bold, bright, colourful soft sculptures at The Art House this March

Artist Saroj Patel draws on ritualistic and cultural traditions to create sculptures that celebrate community, Indian culture and her personal upbringing. For her first major solo exhibition, Interwoven, Patel’s colourful textile installations will create an empowered space that allows the artist to connect her identity with the joys and challenges of growing up as a second-generation British Indian woman.

Visitors can expect a heart-warming feast for the eyes, with a flurry of colour and textures, hanging, bulging and bursting throughout The Art House gallery. Her stunning works are created with a range of materials rooted in Indian traditions. Working intuitively, Patel creates organic shapes using Sari fabric, bells, glass beads, old clothes, steel, and ceramic beans.

The Art House is committed to supporting and promoting the practices of artists who have not yet exhibited a major solo exhibition in the UK. Growing up in the north of England surrounded by a large Indian community has inspired Patel to investigate the aesthetic and ritualistic allure of traditional Indian ceremonies. Her debut solo project presents monumental hanging sculptures suspended from the ceiling that present stories that expand on ritualistic practices, myths, Indian astrology, migration, race, identity and gender.

Work by Saroj Patel.

Interwoven is a free exhibition. The project also offers viewers the opportunity to see brand-new work co-created by Patel in collaboration with local Wakefield residents and members of The Art House’s Studio of Sanctuary. An awardee of the Haribo Togetherness Grant, Patel facilitated integrated family workshops offering the chance to explore what togetherness means, whilst learning about each other’s cultures and traditions.

Visitors also have the chance to take part in a drop-in workshop led by Patel and a first look at the show at the celebratory event on 22 March. See the-arthouse.org.uk for more details.