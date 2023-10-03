Free admission for Wakefield residents to see Light Organ installation at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP)

Opening as part of Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme, anyone with a WF post can apply for free tickets, on a first come, first served basis, to visit the Light Organ installation in our atmospheric Chapel within YSP’s grounds.

By Helen Jones, YSP visitor experience manager:

As part of the Light Up weekend of November 17-19, Wakefield Council has teamed up with YSP to give Wakefield district residents exclusive, free, access to a new interactive light and sound show at YSP.

Opening as part of Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme, anyone with a WF postcode can apply for free tickets, on a first come, first served basis, to visit the Light Organ installation in our atmospheric Chapel within YSP’s grounds. 600 tickets in total (200 per day) have been earmarked exclusively for Wakefield district households on November 17, 18 and 19. These can be booked at http://www.ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events/light-organ-wakefield-residents-free-admission

Wakefield residents will be able to visit YSP’s Chapel to experience the Light Organ, a captivating interactive artwork that brings sound to life. Visitors will be invited to use microphones to activate a series of elegant pipes that transform the noises into a sculptural array of coloured lights. You can sing, talk or clap, allowing the Light Organ to shine – literally – and create your very own light show!

The installation aims to produce a different light show each time that allows everyone to make something fun with family and friends. It’s also perfect for children to have a go.

And after visiting the Light Organ, all visitors are then welcome to explore and enjoy the rest of YSP’s visitor attractions, cafes and galleries. We have the amazing Erwin Wurm exhibition “Trap of the Truth” in the Underground Gallery as well as his humorous sculptures in the Outdoor Gallery. It’s hard to miss the towering “Big Mutter” giant orange hot water bottle with feet, or Step (Big) a quirky handbag on oversized stork-esque legs! – also a great place to watch the sunset.

As part of the programme, we’ve also putting together a Winter Walking Trail. This 3km route through the Formal Garden, along the lake and returning via the Country Park is a great way to experience the Light Organ alongside other iconic sculptures at YSP.

If the weather looks a bit iffy then you can head down to The Weston Gallery where the “Touch Wood” exhibition by Jonathan Baldock has just opened. Inspired, by nature, medieval folklore, carvings and family, this is the perfect introduction to playful contemporary art.

We’re obviously delighted that YSP is part of the Light Up Wakefield launch weekend and we think the Light Organ is the perfect introduction to art that can be enjoyed by all ages. Choose a tasty lunch or warming hot chocolate and that will make your visit complete!

WHAT: The Light Organ, Wakefield residents’ access events.

WHEN: November 17 ,18 and 19 (The Light Organ will then be in situ in The Chapel, as from Tuesday, November 21 until January 21).