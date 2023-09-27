Halifax Piece Hall announces its Christmas season

Christmas at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Photo: Ellis Robinson

By CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL:

We’ve been busy restoring the courtyard to its state of natural beauty, and how wonderful it’s looking. But as the nights draw in, we will soon be a hive of activity again preparing for a fantastic festive season with, for the first time ever, a vintage big wheel complementing our much-loved Victorian carousel and stunning 45ft Christmas tree.

The location of The Piece Hall is very much part of its charm, but the Yorkshire climate isn’t ideal for outdoor music at this time of year. So to make sure we can deliver a magical Christmas programme we are welcoming back the Salon Purdu Spiegletent.

Built in Belguim in the early 1900s these gorgeous round wooden structures "Magic Mirror Tents” were used as travelling dance halls. Salon Purdu is one of the finest examples to survive and will be here in Halifax this December hosting more than 50 events.

This Christmas we have got everything from club nights to comedy and community choirs, with rock and pop stars and world class DJs playing everything from salsa and soul, to indie, brass and jive.

It’s hard to single out a headliner, as we are welcoming so many stars. Back by popular demand is 80s legend Martin Kemp with a DJ set of pop classics. Kimberley Wyatt of The Pussycat Dolls fame takes to the decks bringing you the biggest tracks of the noughties and PCD classics.

Fans of funk won’t be disappointed as we welcome The Haggis Horns and Craig Charles’ Funk and Soul Club. For classical music lovers we have Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd-Webber playing Bach and the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra with a beautiful rendition of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

There’s a real coup for The Piece Hall as we welcome Chris Difford from Squeeze alongside Melvin Duffy and you’ll need to grab tickets for the epic Loafers Xmas Party night quickly with acoustic performances from The Seahorses’ Chris Helme and Nigel Clark from Dodgy, alongside indie and northern soul DJ sets.

Other highlights are DJ Terry Farley, The Mersey Beatles, and a grown-up DJ set from kids TV legends Dick and Dom.

Our ever-popular Christmas Markets are with us for longer, extended to three weekends in November with musical entertainment and late-night opening. Browse the very best local artisan products and produce, while enjoying a mulled wine or hot chocolate, or savour a delicious meal at one of our cafes, bars or restaurants.

