Milo Kerr helping his partner Hattie Clarke, of Leeds, an Illustrator selling her work at the fair.
Hall of frame: Explore the artwork of The Hepworth's incredible Print Fair at Tileyard North Wakefield - in pictures

Explore the stalls and incredible artwork featured at The Hepworth’s annual Print Fair, which took place over the weekend, through these nine pictures.

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Mar 2023, 20:00 BST

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair was a huge draw for visitors to buy and explore all things print with dozens of stallholders selling their finest artwork.

The event on Saturday and Sunday was held in a new location – at the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite the Wakefield gallery.

Over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – took part in the fair alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.

A spokesperson from The Hepworth said: “What a weekend. First and foremost, thank you to all our wonderfully talented stallholders, the selection of prints this year was incredible.

"Thank you to the teams at Tileyard North and The Hepworth Wakefield for helping us run another successful fair.

"Finally, thank you to all our visitors this weekend, we hope you found something you love and lots of new artists to support!”

The Print Fair is set to return in Spring, 2024.

The Hepworth Wakefield 's Print Fair returned over the weekend.

1. Incredible artwork

The Hepworth Wakefield 's Print Fair returned over the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Ellie Way, of Leeds, a print designer selling her work at the fair.

2. Look the art

Ellie Way, of Leeds, a print designer selling her work at the fair. Photo: James Hardisty

This year, for the first time, the fair was held at Tileyard North, Wakefield

3. Tileyard North

This year, for the first time, the fair was held at Tileyard North, Wakefield Photo: Scott Merrylees

Eddy Jessop, of Leeds, a freelance illustrator and graphic designer selling his retro style prints.

4. Take the print!

Eddy Jessop, of Leeds, a freelance illustrator and graphic designer selling his retro style prints. Photo: James Hardisty

