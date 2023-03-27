Explore the stalls and incredible artwork featured at The Hepworth’s annual Print Fair, which took place over the weekend, through these nine pictures.

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair was a huge draw for visitors to buy and explore all things print with dozens of stallholders selling their finest artwork.

The event on Saturday and Sunday was held in a new location – at the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite the Wakefield gallery.

Over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – took part in the fair alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.

A spokesperson from The Hepworth said: “What a weekend. First and foremost, thank you to all our wonderfully talented stallholders, the selection of prints this year was incredible.

"Thank you to the teams at Tileyard North and The Hepworth Wakefield for helping us run another successful fair.

"Finally, thank you to all our visitors this weekend, we hope you found something you love and lots of new artists to support!”

The Print Fair is set to return in Spring, 2024.

1 . Incredible artwork The Hepworth Wakefield 's Print Fair returned over the weekend.

2 . Look the art Ellie Way, of Leeds, a print designer selling her work at the fair.

3 . Tileyard North This year, for the first time, the fair was held at Tileyard North, Wakefield

4 . Take the print! Eddy Jessop, of Leeds, a freelance illustrator and graphic designer selling his retro style prints.