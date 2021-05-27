Here's 11 pictures from the new and biggest ever exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield

The collection is the largest collection of work by Barbara Hepworth since the artist’s death in 1975.

Her granddaughter Sophie Bowness visited the gallery to mark the occasion.

The new exhibition presents an in-depth view of the Wakefield-born artist’s life, interests, work and legacy.

Click here for an in depth interview with gallery director Simon Wallis.

He told us creativity can contribute to a new direction for the city and that the Tileyard North development – adjacent to the Hepworth at the city’s waterfront – is key to that change.

