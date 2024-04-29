Local Pontefract artist wins her first art competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As this was Jane's first ever Art competition, she decided to be brave and enter under the Professional Category! So, on the day, she equipped herself with art pad, paints and pencils in hand and drove to the Chapel!

Jane thought a miracle had taken place as the weather was spectacular, beautiful sunshine and no wind nor rain!

Seeing the professional competitors, they were all mainly working in watercolour so Jane decided that she would be different from the rest and draw the Chapel with graphite pencils.

The Judges Favourite - Jane Walsh Professional Winner - Little Longstone Chapel

During the competition, visitors to the village, walked around and praised the artwork of the competitors which was encouraging. All the artwork was submitted to the judges before the 4pm deadline.

The 4 main judges: Jeff Perks-Fine art and Print Maker, Jill Glossop-Set Designer, Melissa Speed- Pastel Artist and Richard Whittlestone-Wildlife Artist.

Jane was the first winner to be notified from the ‘Professional’ Category, taking First Prize. All judges concluded that Jane had captured the very essence of the chapel and added details that were unique to this historic building. The judges mentioned that the standard was very high from all the contestants making their job hard for final decisions.

The winners are as follows:

Jane drawing during the competition

Professional Category- Jane Walsh

Amateur-Iqra Tariq

Under 16’s-Tabitha

Jane will receive her prize of a high tea for 2 in the local Hobbs Café in Little Longstone and vouchers for Richard Whittlestone’s gallery. All 3 winners will also have their work displayed in the Hobbs Café, DE45 1NL for the duration of May. Following this, Jane has decided to auction the original drawing with all proceeds going to the chapel roof funds.

Jane was absolutely delighted with this result being the very first competition that she has entered and won. Jane stated that, ‘ It has been so uplifting to see my talents recognised and rewarded’.

Jane does have her own website; Instagram and Facebook accounts and takes commissions for house and property portraits. She hopes that this competition will now encourage her to enter other competitions in the future and give her something to shout about on her website!

Jane Walsh – Artist