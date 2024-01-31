‘Martyn Pitt: A Life in Photography’: See some of the pictures from the National Coal Mining Museum’s exhibition

The exhibition – Martyn Pitt: A Life in Photography – has been on display since October and documents the final years of coal mining from the perspective of Martyn, who spent 30 years photographing the industry.

The NCMM says it offers visitors "an exclusive glimpse into the stories, conditions and practices from the industry’s last years”.

Visitors to the NCMM will have a final chance to see the exhibition, which is due to end on Sunday, February 18.

Martyn – who retired in 2012 – became the national photographer for the coal mining industry in 1985 at age 20, and has documented on camera everything from Royal visits to incidents which took place across 30 years in the industry.

The exhibition features film negatives and digital photographs from Martyn’s time at British Coal, RJB Mining and UK Coal during the privatisation years between 1994 and 2012.

The photographs appeared in various forms including mining reviews, safety posters and newspapers. The NCMM says these are “the sole visual record of mining during that crucial period”.

The new development of a 3D visual tour recently launched by the NCMM also means that visitors unable to attend in person can view Martyn’s extensive portfolio online.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum for England, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first 3D exhibition tour, and we look forward to continuing this with our future exhibitions.

"It is great timing as with the launch of ‘84/85 – The Longest Year’ in March, we’ll be able to reach new audiences, both nationally and globally, with our exciting digital offer”.

The 3D virtual tour was developed with the Yorkshire-based immersive 3D experience specialists Josh and Harry Walker, of the digital creation company Front Row Live.

Find more details about the exhibition on the National Coal Mining Museum website. The 3D visual tour can be accessed here.

