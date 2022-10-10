As part of its Go Do Your Thing After Work campaign, Northern is helping commuters make the most of their after-work time by offering £1.50 tickets to visit the opening night of Leeds Light Night.

The annual free event will take place in Leeds City Centre on Thursday October 13 and Friday October 14 and will see some of the city's most recognisable indoor and outdoor spaces transformed by spectacular lightwork projections.

Alongside the projections, interactive instillations will also be set up throughout the city.

Northern Rail announced £1.50 tickets to Leeds Light Night as part of its Go Do Your Thing After Work campaign. (Picture: Northern Rail)

The event will also feature music, dance and street performances by local, national and international artists.

More than 2,000 £1.50 advance purchase tickets will be available from Wakefield into Leeds between 4pm – 6pm and departing Leeds 8pm – 10pm on the opening night.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “Light Night Leeds is a highlight in the region’s cultural calendar. The £1.50 ticket drop is our way of helping our customers go do their thing after work, with fares that will get you there for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Light Night will take place on October 13 and October 14