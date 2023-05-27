Following on from the successes of previous years, the Wakefield Art Walk highlights artists and gives locals a chance to see and experience their work.

The walk will take place on May 31, beginning at 5pm and going on into the night.

Featuring artists such as Lorraine Spittle, Tony Wade and Mohammad Hafeda, as well as more interactive walks such as The Medieval Magnified or a variety of garden walks, the event has something for every art lover – as well as the chance to purchase some of the art on show.

The Wakefield Art walk will take place on the 31st of May, with people able to see various different exhibits and art pieces in a variety of locations, such as the Open Studios in the Westgate Studios (pictured)

Visitors are reminded of train strikes affecting the evening of May 31, so those interested in attending should plan accordingly.

