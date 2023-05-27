News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

The countdown is on for the return of the Wakefield Art Walk

Wakefield’s Art Walk is set to return next week, with visitors given the chance to visit a wide variety of work by numerous different artists.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 27th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Following on from the successes of previous years, the Wakefield Art Walk highlights artists and gives locals a chance to see and experience their work.

The walk will take place on May 31, beginning at 5pm and going on into the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring artists such as Lorraine Spittle, Tony Wade and Mohammad Hafeda, as well as more interactive walks such as The Medieval Magnified or a variety of garden walks, the event has something for every art lover – as well as the chance to purchase some of the art on show.

The Wakefield Art walk will take place on the 31st of May, with people able to see various different exhibits and art pieces in a variety of locations, such as the Open Studios in the Westgate Studios (pictured)The Wakefield Art walk will take place on the 31st of May, with people able to see various different exhibits and art pieces in a variety of locations, such as the Open Studios in the Westgate Studios (pictured)
The Wakefield Art walk will take place on the 31st of May, with people able to see various different exhibits and art pieces in a variety of locations, such as the Open Studios in the Westgate Studios (pictured)
Most Popular

Visitors are reminded of train strikes affecting the evening of May 31, so those interested in attending should plan accordingly.

Read More
Wakefield music venue announces Tina Turner tribute with proceeds going to legen...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Work such as "The Time While Waiting" (pictured) by artist Mohammad Hafeda will be on display for visitors to see, with other works of art also available for purchaseWork such as "The Time While Waiting" (pictured) by artist Mohammad Hafeda will be on display for visitors to see, with other works of art also available for purchase
Work such as "The Time While Waiting" (pictured) by artist Mohammad Hafeda will be on display for visitors to see, with other works of art also available for purchase