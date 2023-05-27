The countdown is on for the return of the Wakefield Art Walk
Wakefield’s Art Walk is set to return next week, with visitors given the chance to visit a wide variety of work by numerous different artists.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 27th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Following on from the successes of previous years, the Wakefield Art Walk highlights artists and gives locals a chance to see and experience their work.
The walk will take place on May 31, beginning at 5pm and going on into the night.
Featuring artists such as Lorraine Spittle, Tony Wade and Mohammad Hafeda, as well as more interactive walks such as The Medieval Magnified or a variety of garden walks, the event has something for every art lover – as well as the chance to purchase some of the art on show.
Visitors are reminded of train strikes affecting the evening of May 31, so those interested in attending should plan accordingly.