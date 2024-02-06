The Hepworth Wakefield: Hotspot announces February half-term activities including family offer and art pods
The popular Wakefield museum is inviting families to get creative and explore its numerous galleries throughout the half-term break.
Visitors can pick up a free “Draw and Explore” kit to discover the artworks on display or pick up a free “What’s in our Garden?” sketchbook to draw and explore their way around the The Hepworth’s vast garden.
The museum will also host a variety of drop-in activities including printmaking workshops and pop-up art pods.
A highlight of the week is the Space, Rhythm and Print family workshop, which runs from February 11 to February 18, from 11am to 3.45pm, where participants can create their very own print to take home.
Activities in the learning studios and galleries are free with an exhibition ticket, which are free for members, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.
To find out more, visit: https://hepworthwakefield.org/