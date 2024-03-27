The Hepworth Wakefield to host variety of family-friendly activities throughout the Easter holidays
From March 23 until April 7, The Hepworth is inviting families to get creative whilst exploring their incredible galleries and gardens.
In the galleries and learning studios, families can drop-in to workshops to craft their very own mini sculptures and paintings.
The workshops happen every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday during the school holidays and are free with an exhibition ticket.
The Hepworth Wakefield’s iconic Art Pod will also be in the gallery spaces every Friday and Saturday, encouraging children to draw, play and create various artworks.
Furthermore, families can take inspiration from the museum gardens to build, experiment, draw and imagine in the open air during free Garden Play sessions, happening every day during the holidays from Monday, April 1.
Exhibition entry is free for members of The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.
For more information and to book tickets visit hepworthwakefield.org