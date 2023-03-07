The Hepworth's Print Fair set to return in new Tileyard North venue this month

The fair will take place on March 25 and 26 at the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite the gallery.

Across the weekend, families can get creative with printmaking workshops and activities in the exhibition spaces, guaranteed to keep budding artists occupied.

Visitors will also be able try out the new Yorkshire Brasserie and The Distillery bar recently opened in Tileyard North, as well as The Hepworth Wakefield’s own café and garden café.

The Hepworth Wakefield's Print Fair will return this spring.

Family activities are free for Wakefield residents and free with an exhibition ticket, which will be half price all weekend.

Visitors will be able to buy work directly from over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.

The event will welcome several Wakefield-based printmakers, including Eddy Jessop who makes colourful and comical 1970s-inspired designs and has collaborated with brands such as Skinny Dip London, The Art House resident, Ellie Way, known for her golden age of travel-inspired West Yorkshire prints and illustrator Seanna Doonan, whose prints of Wakefield have previously been on display in The Hepworth Wakefield café.

The Print Fair will also welcome back illustrator, Mr Woody Woods who will be capturing five-minute portraits of visitors.

The fair will take place at the newly renovated event space at Tileyard North.

Simon Wallis, The Hepworth Wakefield’s director, said: "I am pleased that The Hepworth Wakefield can continue to support emerging and established printmakers.

"We have a great range of artists and galleries taking part, offering something for every budget. If you are at all interested in print making or simply wanting to buy a something new for your home, I encourage you to explore our Print Fair for a great day out with all the family.”