There is so much going on at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in 2024

​​Here at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, we’re really looking forward to 2024, a new year with a fresh programme of exhibitions and events is always an exciting time for us.

YSP has its first dog friendly café at The Learning centre, open weekends and school holidays. It’s where four-legged visitors and their owners can enjoy drinks and snacks together.

By Kevin Rodd, YSP Deputy Director

This year, perhaps more than ever, we have so much going on. Hundreds of you have already taken advantage of the free ticket offer for Wakefield residents (courtesy of Wakefield Council’s Light Up Programme) to experience The Light Organ interactive installation in the YSP Chapel. We hope many more will get to enjoy it until March 3.

And whilst we are all looking forward to what 2024 will bring, we did end 2023 on a real high with YSP winning two awards – the Visitor Attraction of The Year and Cultural Attraction of the Year – with the Yorkshire Post 2023 Tourism Awards. This is a huge boost for the Park and everyone who works here, recognising all the hard work that takes place, day in, day out.

You don’t have be an art lover to make the most of the Park or its facilities. We pride ourselves on making YSP as accessible as possible, so why not start your new year with something new – perhaps meet your 2024 daily steps’ goal by discovering our amazing art across 500 acres – you’ll soon be hitting those targets without even noticing. As from Jan 6, we also launched a special 2-4-1 offer on admission tickets so even more people can discover why we are rated as one of the top visitor attractions in Yorkshire.

On top of that we recently announced that YSP has its first dog friendly café at The Learning centre, open weekends and school holidays. It’s where four-legged visitors and their owners can enjoy drinks and snacks together. This is a first for YSP and we hope it will encourage more dog lovers to enjoy the Park, even if the weather is looking a bit iffy! For those who want something a little less casual then The Weston restaurant continues to enjoy rave reviews for its freshly-prepared meals with table service. While you are there you can pop in to see the Jonathan Baldock exhibition in The Weston Gallery, for free. There is always the popular Kitchen Café in the Visitor Centre too.

Our events programme for 2024 is as packed as ever with everything from yoga sessions, sculpture baby, family walks and even sleep and wellbeing workshops to try. And we still have the wonderful Erwin Wurm and Florian Gadsby exhibitions open at YSP, with celebrated Ugandan artist Leilah Babirye unveiling her first ever solo gallery show here in March. Leilah will be showing seven larger than life figures carved from wood that she found at YSP whilst on residency with us last summer. These will be exhibited alongside coloured portrait-sculpture ceramics, each with its own personality. All will be revealed on March 23 in the YSP Chapel!

So, whether you are an art lover, dog lover, walker, yoga fan or even foody fanatic, YSP has