There's an ever-changing programme of exhibitions and events at YSP

Kevin Rodd writes: Despite coming from Oxford, I did visit the YSP back in the 1980s and helped out for a day working with a close family friend – Don Rankin, on the access sculpture trail which was pretty ground-breaking at the time.

Visitor attractions have moved on so much over the last 40 years, public expectations set an ever-higher bar to reach and there is a constant pressure to be the next best thing.

As a charity YSP receives the majority of its income from visitors who come here 363 days a year. We compete with many other amazing venues and experiences across Yorkshire as well as further afield, but we do have a few aces up our sleeve.

Ask anyone from Wakefield what YSP is famous for and you will probably hear the names of Henry Moor and Barbara Hepworth mentioned pretty quickly. What is perhaps a little less known are some of the amazing events and activities that are held at the Park, week in week out.

We welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and whilst some of the sculptures have been part of the landscape for many years, we also host an ever-changing programme of exhibitions and events that give people access to the Park and art, perhaps for the very first time.

YSP prides itself on offering access to its park, art and facilities to as wide a spectrum of people as possible, that’s one of the main reasons we have free admission for all 25s and under.

Our informal learning team also works with a huge range of groups from across the region that opens up YSP to people that simply wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience the Park and everything it has to offer. These include charities that help refugees, the homeless, bereaved children, LGBT and disability groups to name just a few.

Enjoying what YSP has to offer is something we want to open up to as many people as possible by removing barriers and appealing to more people from wider backgrounds and diverse communities.

In the very short space of time I have been here I have already been amazed by the passion and commitment shown by the YSP team who are determined to offer every visitor the warmest of welcomes. It is this open-hearted approach that helps to set YSP apart.

Couple that with the huge range of events, tours, walks and activities – everything from baby sculpture sessions to celebrating World Afro Hair Day – we really do offer something for everyone.

I’d highly recommend visiting to the see the explosive Leonardo Drew installation in The Chapel or the huge bright orange walking hot water bottle, courtesy of Erwin Wurm.”