Tileyard North: The Hepworth's popular Print Fair set to return to Wakefield creative space

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair - the go-to place to buy and explore all things print – is set to return this spring.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fair will take place on March 16 and 17 from 10am to 4pm at its new venue, the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, for the second year.

Visitors will be able to buy work directly from over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the weekend, families can also get creative with printmaking workshops and activities in the exhibition spaces.

The Hepworth Wakefield's Print Fair will return this spring.

Entry to the Print Fair is £2, or free for members of The Hepworth Wakefield and under 18s, and tickets can be bought online or purchased on arrival.