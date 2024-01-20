News you can trust since 1852
Tileyard North: The Hepworth's popular Print Fair set to return to Wakefield creative space

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Print Fair - the go-to place to buy and explore all things print – is set to return this spring.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
The fair will take place on March 16 and 17 from 10am to 4pm at its new venue, the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, for the second year.

Visitors will be able to buy work directly from over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.

Across the weekend, families can also get creative with printmaking workshops and activities in the exhibition spaces.

The Hepworth Wakefield's Print Fair will return this spring.

Entry to the Print Fair is £2, or free for members of The Hepworth Wakefield and under 18s, and tickets can be bought online or purchased on arrival.

A list of the printmakers taking part in the fair will be announced in early-February at hepworthwakefield.org

