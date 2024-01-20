Tileyard North: The Hepworth's popular Print Fair set to return to Wakefield creative space
The fair will take place on March 16 and 17 from 10am to 4pm at its new venue, the newly renovated creative event space at Tileyard North, for the second year.
Visitors will be able to buy work directly from over 60 emerging and established artists and collectives – working in linocut printing, mono-printing, screen-printing, collagraph, woodcut, risograph, cyanotype, textile design and more – alongside a selection of galleries which specialise in selling prints.
Across the weekend, families can also get creative with printmaking workshops and activities in the exhibition spaces.
Entry to the Print Fair is £2, or free for members of The Hepworth Wakefield and under 18s, and tickets can be bought online or purchased on arrival.
A list of the printmakers taking part in the fair will be announced in early-February at hepworthwakefield.org