Wakefield-based Yorkshire Sculpture Park wins big at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) scooped two prestigous awards at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards for 2023, which took place earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YSP was presented with the Tourist Attraction of the Year Award as well as the inaugural Culture Award at the glitzy ceremony held at the new Dock Hall, Leeds, on December 4.

YSP deputy director Kevin Rodd and associate director, programme, Helen Pheby, were presented with the awards by host Rich Williams.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Sculpture Park's Deputy Director Kevin Rodd and Associate Director, Helen Pheby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tourist attraction, in West Bretton, showcases world-class art within its galleries and 500 acres of parkland and gardens, with the park welcoming around 300,000 visitors each year.

YSP also boasts the award-winning Weston restaurant, gift shops, informal cafés and educational spaces.

YSP director Clare Lilley said: “We are over the moon to have won two prestigious awards, which is testament to the incredible team who work so hard to make this amazing place so generous and welcoming for everyone to enjoy and explore.”

She added: “The Culture Award recognised the eclectic mix of artists we champion at YSP, as well as our outstanding education and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being named as Yorkshire’s Tourist Attraction of the Year is a huge accolade and rightly recognises the exceptional food, gorgeous walks, heritage landscape and shopping we offer. And this weekend we open our first fully dog-friendly café!

"There is so much to discover at YSP and no other place is like it.”