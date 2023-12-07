Wakefield-based Yorkshire Sculpture Park wins big at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023
YSP was presented with the Tourist Attraction of the Year Award as well as the inaugural Culture Award at the glitzy ceremony held at the new Dock Hall, Leeds, on December 4.
YSP deputy director Kevin Rodd and associate director, programme, Helen Pheby, were presented with the awards by host Rich Williams.
The tourist attraction, in West Bretton, showcases world-class art within its galleries and 500 acres of parkland and gardens, with the park welcoming around 300,000 visitors each year.
YSP also boasts the award-winning Weston restaurant, gift shops, informal cafés and educational spaces.
YSP director Clare Lilley said: “We are over the moon to have won two prestigious awards, which is testament to the incredible team who work so hard to make this amazing place so generous and welcoming for everyone to enjoy and explore.”
She added: “The Culture Award recognised the eclectic mix of artists we champion at YSP, as well as our outstanding education and community engagement.
"Being named as Yorkshire’s Tourist Attraction of the Year is a huge accolade and rightly recognises the exceptional food, gorgeous walks, heritage landscape and shopping we offer. And this weekend we open our first fully dog-friendly café!
"There is so much to discover at YSP and no other place is like it.”
To find out what exhibitions and events are taking place at Yorkshire Sculpture Park over the festive season, visit: https://ysp.org.uk/whats-on/exhibitions