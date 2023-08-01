Wakefield Cathedral to host unique photographic portrait exhibition - featuring all 42 English Anglican Cathedrals

The free photographic exhibition named ‘Peter Marlow: The English Cathedral’, which chronicles all 42 naves of England’s Anglican Cathedrals, will be available to view in Wakefield Cathedral from August 2 to August 31.

Organised by the Peter Marlow Foundation, the charity set up to continue Peter’s legacy, the aim is that this collection of images will exhibit at each of the 42 cathedrals, including Wakefield Cathedral, he visited on his photographic pilgrimage across England in 2010.

Revd Simon Cowling, Dean of Wakefield, said:“Cathedrals have been described as ‘flagships of the spirit’ and Peter Marlow’s wonderful exhibition invites us to reflect on how these magnificent buildings speak to us of the spiritual truth of God’s eternity in a world of constant change.

Peter Marlow, Wakefield Cathedral, 2010.

"It is a privilege for us to host Peter’s photographs. They are testament not only to the remarkable engineering skill and sheer ingenuity of our forebears in the faith, but also to the artistic sensitivity of a photographer who has captured so beautifully the frozen music of our cathedral’s architectural forms.

"As you engage with the photographs in Wakefield Cathedral, I hope you will be inspired to explore other cathedrals too and engage even more fully with this significant aspect of our national patrimony.”