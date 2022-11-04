Earlier this year, The National Trust, Nostell reached out to the local community with an appeal for red, white and blue knitted blanket squares in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Incredibly, they received a huge response with over 3,000 handmade squares sent in from individuals based all over the UK and beyond.

These were then stitched together by staff and volunteers and used as part of a celebratory Jubilee community picnic.

National Trust and MHA Communities Wakefield & District staff presenting one of the blankets to MHA service users.

The individual blankets are now being repurposed and donated to local charities.

Heidi Wharton-Baum, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Nostell said: “These are more than just blankets, they are a collaborative work of art that we feel proud to gift in the hope that they bring warmth and smiles to the recipients.”

One of the charities receiving the blanket donation is the Wakefield branch of MHA Communities who aim to help tackle loneliness and isolation in people over 55.

Jeanette Mullaney, Scheme Manager for MHA Communities Wakefield & District said: “These blankets will be a support for the people we work with, who often must make the choice between feeding themselves and heating their homes once the winter takes hold – particularly now, with the increase in energy bills.

