The tour, which is Evan Placey’s radical reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, will be seen by pupils at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, Castleford Academy, Crofton Academy, Trinity Academy Cathedral and Outwood Grange Academy from February 19 to February 21.

The production sees Victorian England merged with the modern day as it explores how the repression of female voices can be as prevalent today as it was in the 19th century.

Confronting contemporary social issues such as identity, online personas, culpability and the right to protest, the production aims to bring education beyond the classroom and inspire students to engage with topical issues through the arts.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the nine-week tour will ultimately be watched by over 10,000 students with the production visiting school halls nationwide from January 9 to March 16.

The National Theatre has partnered with local theatres like Wakefield’s Theatre Royal to allow the tour to reach as wide an audience as possible and strengthen connections between schools and their local venues.

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said “Theatre plays an important role in sparking discussions and developing skills that go beyond the classroom.

"We are delighted to be bringing back the schools’ touring production of Jekyll & Hyde to even more schools across the country.