Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Exciting plans and additions coming in 2024

By Emma Atack, development manager at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Our dedicated YSP team is determined to live up to our Yorkshire Tourist Attraction of the Year title and we’ve already announced a full programme of artists that will be exhibiting with us in 2024 – an exciting mix of local, national and international talent.

I only joined YSP in September of last year but I grew up in Ossett and have been visiting YSP for as long as I can remember.

I came on board as Development Manager having previously worked as a Funding Officer for The National Lottery Community Fund.

With my previous experience in fundraising, I’m now back to asking for money to support YSP as a registered charity rather than giving it out.

I’m not sure if that makes me poacher turned gamekeeper or the other way around!

I manage the Development Team which is responsible for running our popular membership scheme (YSP Friends), the impressive Walk of Art and other legacies, as well as applying for grant funding and overseeing donations.

As part of my role I’m also working on relaunching the Park’s patron scheme and developing a corporate partnership offer where we hope businesses will be keen to support our work across the Park.

I am also part of the team currently looking at future admission pricing which could include reduced entry fees in the afternoon to appeal to after-school visitors, as well as options such as an annual pass to reward frequent visitors.

One of the biggest challenges I face in my new role is highlighting that YSP is a registered charity, something despite being open since 1977 a lot of people still don’t realise.

Every year we have to raise around £3m of the £4m it costs to keep the Park open – that works out at around £14,500 every day.

I also come across individuals who think YSP is owned by Wakefield Council but that simply isn’t the case, so there is a constant re-education process on-going as well as the fundraising.

When people find out I work for YSP they often mention parking fees, but I’m always delighted to tell them that our admission prices do include free parking.

For an adult entry of just £9 (children are free), it make us one of most cost-effective family days out in Yorkshire.

We believe that YSP offers great value for money to all our visitors and every entry ticket purchased supports the Park, as well as helping to fund our important informal learning activities. This allows people who wouldn’t normally have access to places like YSP, enjoy our facilities, the outdoor art and indoor galleries, as well as the many learning and well-being opportunities.

In 2027, YSP will celebrate its 50th anniversary and as we head towards this huge milestone, we want to ensure that YSP is here for future generations to enjoy.