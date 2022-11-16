Jacob Davies, who lives in the town and attended Castleford Academy, has two books of poetry published, “Every Night is November” and “Things They’ve Never Seen”, and is going to be reading poems from both these books, as well as work that he hasn’t published yet.

“I have always loved poetry, and have been writing poems and short stories since I was 11 years old. I am also a huge music fan, and adore the lyricism of artists like Morrissey, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchall and others. I find such comfort and inspiration in their lyrics,” said Jacob.

“My poetry is incredibly important to me, the liberating feeling of expressing myself is unrivalled to anything else in modern life. Poetry is artistic, raw, emotional and often filled with beauty, I enjoy the catharsis and outpouring from writing about how I feel and what I am thinking.”

Jacob Davies performing some of his poems, which he will be taking on a tour around the UK

Jacob went on to explain why he writes what he writes, and what encourages him.

“My poetry has been reviewed often as quite dark and depressing, but I find a great deal of joy in the truth of poetry. There are no other occasions where you can write or stand up and speak about exactly how you feel. It's just wonderful.”

"I grew up and I have lived all of my life so far in Castleford, attending Castleford Academy,” he said.

"I am extremely proud to be both from Castleford, and Yorkshire. The local area is responsible for a great deal of imagery within my poems, and I think that shines through in my work. I get a great amount of inspiration from the places and people around me.”

The dates and locations for Jacob's tour

And what of his plans for the future? Jacob wants to share as much of his work as possible.

“My aims for the future are to continue to write and spread my work. I absolutely love performing my poetry. As quite a private person in real life, the performance of my poetry allows me to drop the mask, and feel unrestricted. I have done a number of previous performances, and I am about to embark on my first UK tour, with an appearance at Morley Town Hall on Friday December 9.

"I would hope that more people would try poetry, both reading and writing, as it has become a bit of a niche... and I'm not sure why! Anything artistic is so, so important to express oneself, and to create an identity. I don't know where I'd be without my poetry - and I don't think I'd particularly want to know!”

