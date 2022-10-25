Pete Brown’s book Clubland looks at the influence clubs had on the country and includes a chapter on Wakefield Labour Club – The Red Shed.

This author is now touring the country doing presentations and readings from the book.

He will be at the Red Shed on Sunday, October 30 at 5pm.

Wakefield Labour Club, The Red Shed in Vicarage Street South , Wakefield

The book includes a chapter called The Club and Women. At the heart of this is the story of the 1980s campaign for equal rights for women in clubs.

It grew from an incident in Wakefield City Club when Sheila Capstick was banned from playing snooker and culminated in a mass demonstration outside the annual meeting of the CIU (Clubs and Institutes Union) in Blackpool.