These are the books for £1 to celebrate World Book Day

World Book Day is an initiative to help promote the importance of reading for young children.

and was created by Unesco in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it is a worldwide movement celebrating the world of books and reading, and is celebrated in more than 100 countries.

Schoolchildren are encouraged to go to school dressed as their favourite character while bringing along the accompanying book.

Reading is one of the most effective ways to master the power of language.

Implementing the habit of reading in children, particularly at a young age, helps enhance their imagination and significantly improves brain usage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 and has continued to help encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Each year there is a list of books for children of all reading ages and abilities available for £1.

This year’s list includes:

Lifesize Creepy Crawlies, by Sophy Henn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy’s Bravery, by Tom Percival

You Choose Your Adventure, by Pippa Goodhart, illustrated by Nick Sharratt

Dave Pigeon: Bookshop Mayhem, by Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Sheena Dempsey

Marvel Spider-Man the Amazing Pocket Guide, by Catherine Saunders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boy with Wings: Attack of the Rampaging Robot, by Lenny Henry, illustrated by Keenon Ferrell

A Dragon Realm Adventure, by Katie Tsang and Kevin Tsang

The Strangeworlds Travel Agency: Adventure in the Floating Mountains, by L D Lapinski

Kay’s Brilliant Brains, by Adam Kay, illustrated by Henry Paker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boot It!, by A M Dassu, illustrated by Zainab Faidhi

Being an Ally: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again, by Shakirah Bourne and Dana Alison Levy

Costume ideas for World Book Day

The beauty of dressing up as a character for World Book Day means the options are endless, with many opting to make their own DIY costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children may opt to go as a classic character, like the Mad Hatter from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, or as the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia.

Alternatively, children could choose a more modern character, like Gangsta Granny or Harry Potter. Some may even come as their favourite film or anime character.

World Book Day Costumes For Kids - In Pictures

Classic character book ideas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddington

Mad Hatter

Oompa Loompa

Snow White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice in Wonderland

Modern character book ideas

Miss Root

Supertayto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matilda

Harry Potter

Disney princess