Castleford Male Voice Choir's fundraiser for Prostate Cancer UK

Having held concerts at the Carleton Pub in Pontefract and St David's Church in Airmyn 'CMVC sings Elvis', plus an open rehearsal at the Xscape Yorkshire we have started as we mean to carry on.

There are two additional events planned during April 2024 on:

Friday 12th April 2024 (7.00pm) at the Queens Mill, Castleford and Friday 26th April 2024 (7.00pm) at the Roundhill Club in Castleford.

Castleford Male Voice Choir after a Concert !!

Why not come and join us in our love of singing and learn what Male Voice singing is all about!

To Book your place contact: Ian Moss on 07517 354446

The target for prospective singers is to join CMVC in performing in an 'Open Air' concert in aid of Prostate Cancer UK in Queens Park, Castleford on Saturday 20th July 2024 (12 noon to 5.00pm). The Party in the Park will be a festival of music with guest choirs and bands from the Yorkshire area.

In addition we are planning to perform at a Castleford Tigers match during the 2024 season!

There will be further opportunities to join CMVC at their monthly 'Butty Club' held at the Trinity Methodist church in Powell Street, Castleford on the last Saturday in every month. There you will be able to meet the team and join us planning our fund raising campaign for Prostate Cancer UK and join in the fun in our love of singing!!

Men who decide to join us in this Challenge will be invited to rehearse with CMVC on Friday evenings at the Trinity Methodist church, Castleford, 7.30pm start.