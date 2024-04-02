Castleford's Gravity Active announces new 'Gladiator Challenge' following success of Gladiators reboot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This spring, visitors to Gravity Castleford can take part in some of the Gladiator challenges they’ve watched on screen, including scaling the climbing walls, and testing their agility on the ultimate wipe-out, before climbing, balancing, bounce and swinging across the ultimate obstacle course and taking on “The Wall”.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “At Gravity Active, we’re thrilled to bring the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Gladiator challenges to life.

"With the tremendous success of the Gladiators reboot, we recognise the demand for thrilling, active entertainment experiences. Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in the action- packed world they’ve seen on screen, conquering obstacles, scaling walls, and unleashing their inner Gladiator."