England’s first Long Course Weekend is launching in Yorkshire in September

Set in picturesque Pateley Bridge , sitting within Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the first Long Course Weekend in England , running 6th - 8th September 2024, is expected to bring athletes from across the globe to compete over three incredible days of world-class sport.

Featuring the unique LCW format, athletes can choose their own challenge by selecting their preferred disciplines and distances for the weekend. Friday will see competitors swim in the stunning Grimwith Reservoir, deep in the Yorkshire Dales. Then on Saturday cyclists will take on their choice of a 56 or 112 mile bike course set in The Yorkshire Dales, covering parts of the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour de France and UCI courses. Rounding up the weekend, the runs on Sunday will take in some of the spectacular surrounding countryside before returning to Pateley Bridge where massive crowds will be waiting on the red carpet finish line at Nidderdale Showground.