Famous from Wakefield: Here are 18 celebrities you may not know are from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From actors to musicians and authors to athletes, there are lots of celebrities with links to the Wakefield district.
1. Jane McDonald
Jane Anne McDonald is an English singer and television presenter who was born and raised in Wakefield. The singer has had a total of four top 10 albums in the UK in addition to performing in live concerts and her own tours at venues across the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium. Photo: Karwai Tang
2. Bronwyn James
Bronwyn James is a Wakefield actress who will star alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked and in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon film. She is best known for playing one of the main roles in Academy Award winning director Roman Polanski's The Palace and for her appearances in period dramas such as Wild Bill, The Dig, and Harlots.(Image: Piers Nimmo Management) Photo: Image: Piers Nimmo Management
3. Toby Kebbell
Tobias Alistair Patrick Kebbell is an English actor who was born in Pontefract. He is known for his roles in films such as Dead Man's Shoes (2004), Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), War Horse (2011), Wrath of the Titans (2012), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Fantastic Four (2015), Warcraft (2016), A Monster Calls (2016) and the Black Mirror episode "The Entire History of You". Photo: Corey Nickols
4. Michelle Hardwick
Michelle Hardwick is an English actress from Wakefield. She is known for her roles as hospital receptionist Lizzie Hopkirk in the ITV drama series The Royal and Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale. Photo: Karwai Tang