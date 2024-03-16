Famous from Wakefield: Here are 18 celebrities you may not know are from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

2 . Bronwyn James

Bronwyn James is a Wakefield actress who will star alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked and in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon film. She is best known for playing one of the main roles in Academy Award winning director Roman Polanski's The Palace and for her appearances in period dramas such as Wild Bill, The Dig, and Harlots.(Image: Piers Nimmo Management) Photo: Image: Piers Nimmo Management