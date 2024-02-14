Sort Your Life Out: Popular TV show led by Stacey Soloman looking for participants in Wakefield ahead of new series
In the programme, Stacey Solomon and her team of organising experts help families declutter their homes and transform their spaces in just seven days.
Through a supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process aims to bring joy back into homes.
The team are now looking for Wakefield-based families or shared households from all walks of life to take part in a new series who may need a helping hand decluttering and organising their home.
Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos – the show is perfect for anyone looking to improve their home life.
For more information or to apply, please visit: www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out
Applications close Sunday, April 21.