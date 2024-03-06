Wakefield actress to star alongside Ariana Grande in highly anticipated Wicked movie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former CAPA College student, Bronwyn, 29, is adding to her catalogue of acting roles, appearing alongside Rob Lowe in ITV drama Wild Bill and period drama, Harlots.

She will star as “Ruffnut”, one half of a duo of dragon training twins, in the new “How to Train Your Dragon” which is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.

The actress is one of four new additions who has been announced to join the live action adaptation of the animated entries alongside Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell and Harry Trevaldwyn.

The quartet join Mason Thames and Nico Parker, who will star as main characters Hiccup and Astrid and Gerard Butler, who reprises his role from the animated movies as Stoick the Vast.

The highly anticipated new adaptation will be written, directed and produced by Dean DeBlois, who earned three Oscar nominations for his work on the original animated features.

The animated movies, which first premiered in 2010, were based on the books by Cressida Cowell, and have since generated more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The franchise isn't the only Universal flick that Bronwyn has joined recently, with the talented actress set to join Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked adaptation.

Based on the hit Broadway musical, the movie will follow Galinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) - two witches and their unlikely friendship in the magical land of Oz.

Bronwyn will star as a character named ‘ShenShen’ – who is described as one of Galinda's college friends.

The hugely successful actress is one of a myriad of talented alumni who have studied and trained at the prestigious CAPA College, in Wakefield

Principal of CAPA College, Claire Nicholson, shared her support for alumni Bronwyn.

Bronwyn James will star as "Ruffnut" in the upcoming live action adaptation of "How To Train Your Dragon". (Image: Piers Nimmo Management/ DREAMWORKS/EVERETT COLLECTION)

She said: “We are so proud of the continuing success of CAPA College alumni Bronwyn James.

"After studying Acting and Musical Theatre at CAPA College, Bronwyn's career as an actor has gone from strength to strength including award winning West End theatre to ITV drama and now incredible success cast in two international films set for release later this year - Wicked with Ariana Grande and How to Train Your Dragon.

"It's wonderful to see Bronwyn who was such a talented, hardworking and humble CAPA College student achieving such international success on both stage and screen.”