Art dealer Andy Link, of The Banksy Job/Art-Kieda movement, will appear in a few episodes of the series, including tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm.

Set in a specially created auction house, The Greatest Auction is hosted by AJ Odudu and brings ambitious millionaires, passionate private collectors, and seasoned dealers face to face as they compete to buy the extraordinary array of items coming up for sale at The Greatest Auction.

For the sellers, parting with their cherished possessions is an emotional moment, but it’s also the chance to find out what they’re really worth.

The Greatest Auction. Picture: Channel 4

Tonight’s episode will see the bidders compete for two vintage Hermes handbags and a print by street artist Invader sells for 100 times what the seller paid for it. A 1970s illuminated furniture shop sign sells on the flip of a coin and a skateboard designed by Virgil Abloh goes up for sale.

The Greatest Auction continues on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesdays

