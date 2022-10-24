Mr White confirmed last month that he was ending his 25-year stint at Look North, having worked for the BBC for more than 30 years.

ITV has now announced that he is to work for the BBC’s rival news programme in Yorkshire.

“It’s a dream come true. I was always on the sidelines, always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” said Mr White who stood in for much loved TV presenter, the late Harry Gration on many occasions.

Former BBC Look North TV presenter Ian White, who lives in Wakefield. He is joining ITV rival news programme Calendar as a co-presenter.

“I can’t really believe I’ve landed this role. These opportunities don’t come often. I’ve left one family to join another. I’ve had to keep it quiet. The job at Calendar came up so I thought I would push myself out of my comfort zone and apply.

“Lara and I have always been on the sidelines stepping in for presenters, and finally we are the main presenters. People may watch at first and think they’ve got the wrong channel but do stay watching Calendar.”

Mr White will present his first programmes on ITV Calendar on Monday November 14.

In the past two years Calendar has seen several long-serving presenters depart the show. In March 2021, John Shires and Gaynor Barnes both left, having joined the programme in 1989 and 1991 respectively.

Christine Talbot also stepped down in 2021 after 18 years fronting the bulletins with Duncan Wood – ITV’s longest-serving regional news pairing.

In May this year, Wood himself announced he was leaving after a health-related absence, having joined Calendar in 2003 and previously worked at ITV Tyne Tees, just weeks after weather forecaster Jon Mitchell, who began presenting as a stand-in in 1989, confirmed his retirement.

Mr White’s studio partner Lara Rostron joined Calendar in April – having left BBC Look North in 2017.

She said: “I’m looking forward to working with Ian again as we start a new chapter together on ITV Calendar.”

Mr White lives in Wakefield, where he keeps an archive related to TV-AM, a brand he owns, in his home.