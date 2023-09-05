News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield's Jane McDonald asks robot waiter if they have ever heard of the city in latest Channel 5 show

Wakefield’s very own Jane McDonald has head over to Asia for her latest travel series for Channel 5.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan continues on Channel 5 on Friday nights. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan continues on Channel 5 on Friday nights. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.
Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan continues on Channel 5 on Friday nights. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan sees the singer and presenter travel across the country in the four episode series.

So far she has found herself in the sumo ring and doing karaoke in Tokyo.

Wakefield's Jane McDonald asks robot waiter if they have ever heard of the city in latest Channel 5 show. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.Wakefield's Jane McDonald asks robot waiter if they have ever heard of the city in latest Channel 5 show. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.
Wakefield's Jane McDonald asks robot waiter if they have ever heard of the city in latest Channel 5 show. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.
In the most recent episode Jane visited the world's first cafe staffed by robots.

After being initially apprehensive about the robot waiting staff Jane soon settled in and asked one of the robots if they’d heard of Wakefield.

The robot replied: “Yes. Wakefield is a city in West Yorkshire, England. It’s known for its historic landmarks and beautiful scenery.”

Jane said: “I can’t believe I’m talking to Pepper who knows about Wakefield.”

In the final two episodes Jane will find herself in Kyoto, the cultural heart of Japan and former capital, and ending in Osaka.

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan airs on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 5.

