Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan continues on Channel 5 on Friday nights. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan sees the singer and presenter travel across the country in the four episode series.

So far she has found herself in the sumo ring and doing karaoke in Tokyo.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield's Jane McDonald asks robot waiter if they have ever heard of the city in latest Channel 5 show. Picture: Channel 5/Paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the most recent episode Jane visited the world's first cafe staffed by robots.

After being initially apprehensive about the robot waiting staff Jane soon settled in and asked one of the robots if they’d heard of Wakefield.

The robot replied: “Yes. Wakefield is a city in West Yorkshire, England. It’s known for its historic landmarks and beautiful scenery.”

Jane said: “I can’t believe I’m talking to Pepper who knows about Wakefield.”

In the final two episodes Jane will find herself in Kyoto, the cultural heart of Japan and former capital, and ending in Osaka.