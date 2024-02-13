Free entry offer for Wakefield residents to Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield residents are being offered the opportunity to make the most of the "extra day" this month with a free ticket offer to visit Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

To celebrate this Leap Year, on 29 February, YSP is offering 366 free tickets to Wakefield residents* as part of the Wakefield Council "Our Year 2024" celebrations.

The extra day can be spent exploring the 500 acres of parkland, woodlands and lakes as well as enjoying the amazing art on display, both outdoors and within the indoor galleries. Dogs (on leads) are also welcome and YSP has a dog-friendly cafe too. The Park's cafes and The Weston Restaurant offer delicious meals, snacks and drinks all day, and the gift shops are perfect for browsing and shopping, particularly if the weather is unpredictable.

YSP Gift Shop

These special tickets are available for YSP general admission on 29 February, 2024, only. YSP is open 10am-5pm, last entry is 4pm.

Applicants must have a valid Wakefield postcode to book. To find out more and book, go to: https://ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events/our-year-2024-wakefield-free-tickets.