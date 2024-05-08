Happy Jack: playwright John Godber coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield

A new version of the play “Happy Jack” by internationally renowned playwright John Godber, is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield in July.
By E GodberContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After their tour of Sunny Side Up described by The Guardian as brilliantly acted, the John Godber Company returns to its roots to present Godber’s first play, written when he was 25.

This heart-warming and hilarious slice of mining family life, tells the story of Jack and Liz and their fifty year marriage through thick and thin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Godber captures life at the coal face, in the pit village, on the donkeys and by the fireside. The play ache’s with the ups and down or ordinary family life, hilarious and touching, political and angry.

Happy Jack by John GodberHappy Jack by John Godber
Happy Jack by John Godber

Performed by multi BAFTA award winning married couple Godber and his wife Jane Thornton, this production is a celebration of mining families across Yorkshire!

After Scary Bikers played to rave reviews on the West End in 2019 Godber and his wife reunite on stage in the play that brought them together almost forty years ago.

This is certainly a special production.

'Happy Jack' - Theatre Royal Wakefield - 1st-3rd July - www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/happy-jack-2024

Related topics:John GodberYorkshire