International singer-songwriter Dean Friedman announces Leeds date

The tour is in support of his upcoming compilation album "More Words & Music" as well as his annual festival SongFest later this year.

The tour runs until August 21 and includes stops in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Bridgwater, Penzance, Rayleigh, Glasgow, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more.

It winds up at Dean Friedman's SongFest, a two-day micro-music-festival, hosted by Friedman, held at the Draycote Hotel in Rugby, featuring some of the UK's finest singer-songwriters.

US singer/songwriter Dean Friedman is scheduled to play at Leeds as part of his UK/Ireland tour

'More Words & Music' is Friedman's second compilation album and contains hand-picked tracks from Friedman's last eight studio albums, including work from his critically acclaimed albums 'American Lullaby', '12 Songs', 'Submarine Races', 'Squirrels in the Attic', 'The Treehouse Journals, 'Songs for Grownups', 'Rumpled Romeo', and the classic "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair'.

A spokesman for Friedman said: "'More Words & Music' is a double CD containing 30 tracks that confirm Friedman's status as a master songsmith and one of the finest recording artists working today." The compilation album is scheduled for release next week.

Friedman, best known to UK and Ireland audiences for his string of chart hits, Lucky Stars, Lydia, Woman of Mine, McDonald's Girl and "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair, will be performing solo, on guitar and keyboard, featuring songs from throughout his four-decade career, including familiar, radio hits and fan favorites, drawn from his nine studio albums.

In addition to the hits and fan favourites, Friedman will be highlighting songs from his latest, critically acclaimed album, 'American Lullaby'. The crowdfunded album, considered by dedicated fans as one of his finest, touches on a broad range of topics including: the calamitous pandemic, looming environmental disaster, racism, sexism, our fractured politics, and an intractable culture war.

Said Friedman: "My latest album, 'American Lullaby' reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening in America - and around the world - for the last six years. Like all lullabies, it's filled with tales of dark deeds and disaster, but couched in soft, gentle tones, meant to soothe and comfort the listener, while gently bracing them for the potential terrors that await."

Invite family and friends and join Friedman for an evening of powerful, poignant and hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary lives we share.