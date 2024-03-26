Let's Talk Tyke comes to Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the huge success of the Yorkshire Dialect’s Society’s “language classes” in Keighley, Brighouse and Cleckheaton, inspiring and encouraging people of the West Riding to talk, read and write their native dialect, similar classes are about to start in Treacy Hall at Wakefield Cathedral WF1 1HG on Wednesday afternoons in April and early May.

Students will be encouraged to recall their own childhood memories, and the rich vocabulary of their parents and grandparents, to rediscover their own wonderful linguistic heritage.

“This is a heritage is something that anyone born or growing up in Yorkshire has every reason to be proud of,” says Rod Dimbleby, Chair of The Yorkshire Dialect Society, England’s oldest society devoted to the preservation and contemporary usage of English Dialect.

Students will be encouraged to learn the dialect as if it were a foreign language, understanding the grammar, vocabulary and intonation. They will also be introduced to some of the leading authors of West Riding Dialect.

The Wakefield course is being given by local dialect speaker and linguist Ian Stevenson. The afternoon course will begin on Wednesday April 3rd at Treacy Hall Wakefield Cathedral for six weeks 2pm-4pm at a cost of £5 per class payable on the day. Places are strictly limited; early booking is advised. For further details and how to book contact the tutor Ian Stevenson at myfn-outlook.com or ring 07 496 305637.