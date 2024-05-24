Mecca Bingo Wakefield to host free bingo giveaway this bank holiday weekend
Taking place between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27, the local branch, at Westgate Retail Park, will celebrate the May bank holiday with free bingo.
Open to bingo experts and newcomers alike, the free bingo bank holiday aims to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy a free afternoon or evening of entertainment.
Cheryl Gifford, Director at Mecca Bingo, said: "Bingo enthusiasts across the country can try their hand at a free afternoon or evening Main Game bingo session throughout the long weekend.
"It’s a jackpot opportunity for seasoned players and newcomers alike to step into spring with Mecca, experience the fun of bingo and try their luck at big money prizes - on the house!”
For further information, visit: https://www.meccabingo.com/promotions/club/free-bingo-weekend.
