Mecca Bingo Wakefield to host free bingo giveaway this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mecca Bingo branch in Wakefield has announced that it will be opening its doors for free bingo, over the three-day weekend.

Taking place between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27, the local branch, at Westgate Retail Park, will celebrate the May bank holiday with free bingo.

Open to bingo experts and newcomers alike, the free bingo bank holiday aims to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy a free afternoon or evening of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mecca Bingo's free bingo bank holiday is aims to encourage locals to have a free entertaining afternoon.

Cheryl Gifford, Director at Mecca Bingo, said: "Bingo enthusiasts across the country can try their hand at a free afternoon or evening Main Game bingo session throughout the long weekend.

"It’s a jackpot opportunity for seasoned players and newcomers alike to step into spring with Mecca, experience the fun of bingo and try their luck at big money prizes - on the house!”