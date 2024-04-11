Memorial Weekend Planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On June 9th, 2023, during a trip to Las Vegas, local businessman Chris Moran tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident. In memory of Chris, his close friend ex Dewsbury Rams player - Sam Day is undertaking a demanding 100k run in the Lakes on June 8th, aiming to raise funds for multiple charities, including MND and Andy's Man Club.

Additionally, on June 9th, there will be two charity games: Waterloo vs. Select and Westgate Common vs. Select, these games with be raising funds for the charity SCARD (Support & Care After Road Death & Injury) which is a charity that has been invaluable to Chris's Family.

Following both matches which are being played at Lupset Golf Club - Bo-Fit Playing fields there will be live bands and a family fun-filled day at the Lupset Hotel following for all to enjoy.