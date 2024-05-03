National Walking Month: National Trust to host stunning dawn chorus walks around Nostell Priory

The National Trust at Nostell, near Wakefield, are hosting a series of early morning chorus walks to help people reconnect with nature.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first walk will be held this Saturday, May 4, with two more taking place on May 11 and May 18 – in honour of International Dawn Chorus Day and National Walking Month.

Nostell will be giving attendees exclusive access to the estate, from 4am, so they can fully immerse themselves in the morning symphony.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Led by a guide, the carefully chosen walk route will take guests through ancient woodland and down to the lake where they’ll be invited to be watch the wildlife and appreciate their surroundings as the sun comes up.

Guests can boook an incredible early morning walk through Nostell this May.Guests can boook an incredible early morning walk through Nostell this May.
Guests can boook an incredible early morning walk through Nostell this May.

Outdoors Manager at Nostell, Paul Dibb, said: “It’s a magical time of day to be in the parklands and gardens - just listening to bird song immediately boosts my mood when I’m out and about early."

To find out more, or to book a walk, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/nostell/events

Related topics:Nostell PrioryWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.