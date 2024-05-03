National Walking Month: National Trust to host stunning dawn chorus walks around Nostell Priory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first walk will be held this Saturday, May 4, with two more taking place on May 11 and May 18 – in honour of International Dawn Chorus Day and National Walking Month.

Nostell will be giving attendees exclusive access to the estate, from 4am, so they can fully immerse themselves in the morning symphony.

Led by a guide, the carefully chosen walk route will take guests through ancient woodland and down to the lake where they’ll be invited to be watch the wildlife and appreciate their surroundings as the sun comes up.

Guests can boook an incredible early morning walk through Nostell this May.

Outdoors Manager at Nostell, Paul Dibb, said: “It’s a magical time of day to be in the parklands and gardens - just listening to bird song immediately boosts my mood when I’m out and about early."