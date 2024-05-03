National Walking Month: National Trust to host stunning dawn chorus walks around Nostell Priory
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first walk will be held this Saturday, May 4, with two more taking place on May 11 and May 18 – in honour of International Dawn Chorus Day and National Walking Month.
Nostell will be giving attendees exclusive access to the estate, from 4am, so they can fully immerse themselves in the morning symphony.
Led by a guide, the carefully chosen walk route will take guests through ancient woodland and down to the lake where they’ll be invited to be watch the wildlife and appreciate their surroundings as the sun comes up.
Outdoors Manager at Nostell, Paul Dibb, said: “It’s a magical time of day to be in the parklands and gardens - just listening to bird song immediately boosts my mood when I’m out and about early."
To find out more, or to book a walk, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/nostell/events
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.