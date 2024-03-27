Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Entertainer is offering fans of the courageous pup the chance to meet the popular children’s TV character at its Wakefield store at regular intervals between 10am to 4pm this Saturday, March 30.

The meet and greet is free for all to attend with the aim for the event to provide families with a fun, budget-friendly day out where children can pose for photos, high five and hug their favourite furry friend.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, commented: “We know that Paw Patrol is extremely popular with children of all ages, so we are certain that this event will be a hit!