Award-winning Comedian Shazia Mirza returns to Wakefield

Nominated for Best Stand Up Tour Show in Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards, Coconut takes on the burning (and infectious) issues of our times.

It follows the success of Shazia's critically acclaimed recent shows; With Love From St. Tropez and The Kardashians Made Me Do It.

Most recently Shazia featured on BBC Two’s latest reality TV series Pilgrimage: Road to the Scottish Isles, where she, a muslim, and six celebrities of different religious belief set out to follow in the footsteps of 6th-Century monk Saint Columba on ancient pilgrimages and heritage walking trails covering 1,000 miles from Ireland to Scotland.

Shazia Mirza who is appearing at Theatre Royal Wakefield