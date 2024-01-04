Bouncers: Play inspired by nights out in Pontefract and dubbed 'social phenomenon' by The Guardian coming to Wakefield's Theatre Royal
Bouncers, written by John Godber, follows a group of friends as they relive a night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80s.
It was inspired by the playwright’s nights out in Pontefract as he was growing up.
The play was dubbed a 'social phenomenon' by The Guardian following its debut in 1977 and has also been named one of The National Theatre's 'Plays of the Century'.
Yorkshire theatre company The John Godber Company, will bring back the show to the Theatre Royal Wakefield next month for two nights only, on February 9 and 10.
John Godber said: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the hey day of disco and the 1980’s.
"Looking back, there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate.
"This new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringe-worthy now!”
Tickers are currently available, from £15, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/bouncers-2024