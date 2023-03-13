Castleford youth drama group gets musical with Guys and Dolls
The talented young actors of a Castleford theatre group will be taking to the stage to perform hit musical Guys and Dolls later this month.
By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Company A Theatre will be performing their next show at Castleford Civic Centre on Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.
The pandemic and cost of living crisis has made a huge impact on The Arts and Theatres in the UK and the group are turning to local residents and companies to help support the show.
Company A Theatre welcomed a visit from Coun Tony Wallis to watch their rehearsals.
For tickets, contact Bev on 07960370468 or email [email protected]