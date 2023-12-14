Bradford St George's Hall welcomed a well received Irish-themed Christmas show from the team that brought us acclaimed Seven Drunken Nights, giving the audience a show full of great energy, music, songs and dancing.

Fairy Tale of New York at Bradford St George's Hall

So much enthusiasm came from performers who worked so hard to give the crowd a brilliant couple of uplifting hours, vocals on-point, dancers breathtaking and with energy in abundance.

Although initially confusing at lack of storyline or narrative, it is left to the audience to make its own mind up and just appreciate the show for what it is, not exactly following a traditional format.

What turned out to be a jolly Irish Christmas song and dance performance seemed much more suited to a local music venue rather than city centre theatre.

If I had to grumble, I would mention the sound quality, which at times was questionable, but this did not take away from the overall effectiveness of the show.

This show delivers a cavalcade of talent in the shape of a rich and diverse Irish selection box of song, dance, modern and traditional ballads to modern day Christmas classics, leaving the crowd warmed up for the festive season.

I had a vision of what this show was probably going to be like but was thrown initially by the changes in pace, style and flow of the show. But there's nothing wrong with being pleasantly surprised!

A welcome shift in what I would consider a traditional show left us feeling more than entertained by the end of the evening.

A couple of times I felt it was a bit “Nativity” and at first was a bit concerned how the show was going to pan out.

I needn't have worried because, as is much the case with some shows, it takes time for the energy to build in a room.

The idyllic surroundings of what I feel personally to be one of the best venues in the North provides the perfect backdrop for shows like this.