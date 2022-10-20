Nigel Pivaro as Da in The Commitments

The major UK and Ireland tour of the smash-hit musical will star Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro, who appeared in the hugely popular ITV soap between 1983 and 2012 as the lovable rogue Terry Duckworth.

He will be swapping the cobbles for the stage and performing the role of Da in the new production.

“I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments,” he said.

"It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music’s origins find communion and expression in the Motown style. A musical genre which was borne out of oppression and which the characters embrace as their own.

"The Motown sound is as vibrant today as it was when it first burst through in the Sixties.”

Roddy Doyle added: “I’m delighted that The Commitments are coming back and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Nigel Pivaro tackles the part of Jimmy Rabbitte’s Da.”

The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, which becomes the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

THE COMMITMENTS - TOUR DATES

2022

31/10/2022 - 05/11/2022 Hull: New Theatre

07/11/2022 - 12/11/2022 York: Grand Opera House

14/11/2022 - 19/11/2022 Bradford: Alhambra Theatre

21/11/2022 - 26/11/2022 Aberdeen: His Majesty’s Theatre

28/11/2022 - 03/12/2022 Edinburgh: Playhouse

05/12/2022 - 10/12/2022 Glasgow: Theatre Royal