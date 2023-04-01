‘Daily Bread’ follows a family’s descent into poverty during the cost of living crisis after dad, Paul, suffers an accident at work.

Described as a modern tragedy, the play will premiere at Bradford Playhouse Studio on Friday April 14 before heading to the Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday April 15, for a one off performance.

The play aims to encourage conversations on difficult topical issues like food and period poverty challenges faced by families struggling to pay bills

Wakefield Theatre Royal and Opera House.

Directed by Heather Carroll, the show is funded and supported by Arts Council England.

The Wakefield show will be interpreted into British Sign Language, with audiences with visual impairments able to have access to a Touch Tour prior to performance.

Tickets for Wakefield are available on the Theatre Royal’s website.

